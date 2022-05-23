2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Falls elementary school evacuated for small fire

(WGCL)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - DeWitt Elementary School was evacuated for a short time Monday after a small fire started in a kindergarten classroom.

Firefighters responded to the school around 11:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire started from from a faulty USB cable connected to a plugged-in toy.

At approximately 11:45 AM on Monday, May 23, 2022, the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department responded to an alarm at DeWitt...

Posted by Cuyahoga Falls City Schools on Monday, May 23, 2022

The students were not in the classroom and the teacher extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters made sure the flames were completely extinguished and aired out the room.

School resumed at 12:15 p.m. and there were no injures.

