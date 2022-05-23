Gas prices $1.50 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices in Cleveland are 63.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.50 higher than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey.

In addition, the GasBuddy survey found the average Cleveland gasoline price rose 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week.

As of Sunday, the cheapest station in Cleveland was $4.09 a gallon and the most expensive was $4.81 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy officials said the national average price of gasoline is $4.57 a gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year.”

