Gov. DeWine visits Cleveland Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will make a visit to the Cleveland Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) Monday afternoon.

In April, the RTCC was granted a $355,400 to purchase new technology to enhance operational intelligence, identify wanted suspects and improve situational awareness for officer and citizen safety.

The RTCC “provides police with rapid intelligence and instant information to help identify emerging crime patterns.”

