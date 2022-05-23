2 Strong 4 Bullies
If you have long haul COVID symptoms, doctors need your help

Case Western and Metro Health are a part of the study and currently still looking for more people to join.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Institutes of Health have launched a study called the RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) Initiative to learn how to eliminate or treat long haul COVID symptoms.

Researchers need people of all ages, including those who have and haven’t had COVID-19.

Case Western and Metro Health are a part of the study and currently still looking for more people to join.

“We really don’t understand why some have a good recovery and others don’t so we’re starting from a really low level of knowledge,” Dr. Walter Koroshetz, the director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said. “We also want to do clinical trials with different therapies that attack the symptoms.”

Doctors are seeing more patients who have recovered from COVID, but have lasting symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and difficulty with concentration.

“Is it going to affect your chance of having a heart attack or dementia or diabetes,” Koroshetz said. “Particularly concerning is that we think there seems to be an increase in diabetes after the infection.”

These symptoms typically start right after an infection. Koroshetz said if you have these symptoms, it’s important you see a doctor to make sure it’s not another disease.

“That being said there are people who seem to get better after COVID then they get these symptoms,” Koroshetz said. “They are, ‘we think it’s related to the COVID infection,’ but you have to keep your eye open for other causes.”

If you’d like to enroll, you can go to recoverCOVID.org.

