Lorain police replace child’s stolen bike

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the weekend, Lorain police officers donated money to buy a local child a new bike.

A few days ago a young man called to report that his bicycle was stolen while he was inside the library. Unfortunately... Posted by Lorain Police Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Javion’s bike was stolen while he was inside the library last week.

Lorain police said they also raised enough money to purchase Javion a new bike lock.

“Javion will now still be able to ride around with his friends and enjoy his summer,” posted Lorain police.

