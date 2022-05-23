2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain police replace child’s stolen bike

(Source: Lorain police)
(Source: Lorain police)((Source: Lorain police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the weekend, Lorain police officers donated money to buy a local child a new bike.

A few days ago a young man called to report that his bicycle was stolen while he was inside the library. Unfortunately...

Posted by Lorain Police Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Javion’s bike was stolen while he was inside the library last week.

Lorain police said they also raised enough money to purchase Javion a new bike lock.

“Javion will now still be able to ride around with his friends and enjoy his summer,” posted Lorain police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will open 8 new locations in June
Broadview Heights police save baby raccoon stuck in drain
Broadview Heights police save baby raccoon stuck in outdoor drain
Bella Parker, who was involved in a crash on Feb. 27, was honored by the OSHP on May 21.
Barberton teen recognized for wearing seatbelt during February crash in Stark County
About 8000 runners will participate in the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Saturday and...
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races