Lorain police replace child’s stolen bike
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the weekend, Lorain police officers donated money to buy a local child a new bike.
Javion’s bike was stolen while he was inside the library last week.
Lorain police said they also raised enough money to purchase Javion a new bike lock.
“Javion will now still be able to ride around with his friends and enjoy his summer,” posted Lorain police.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.