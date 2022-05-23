Man in serious condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said an overnight shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries.

According to EMS officials, crews were called out around 12:25 a.m. to the 7400 block of Wade Park Avenue for a person shot.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a 30-year-old man with shooting injuries.

He was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition, EMS said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.