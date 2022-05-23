Man in serious condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said an overnight shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries.

According to EMS officials, crews were called out around 12:25 a.m. to the 7400 block of Wade Park Avenue for a person shot.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a 30-year-old man with shooting injuries.

He was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition, EMS said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

