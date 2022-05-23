2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man receives critical injuries in Summit County shooting, police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered a 35-year-old man shot early Saturday morning in the middle of the street.

The victim was found just after 1 a.m. in the area Frederick Boulevard and Slosson Street, according to police.

A department spokesperson said he was shot at least once in the upper body.

Police said investigating officers determined the victim was shot at a home in the 1300 block of Frederick Boulevard.

According to police, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are not currently releasing the victim’s identity and have not made any arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation.

