Maple Heights dedicates peace garden for gun violence victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights dedicated a peace garden on the grounds of Stafford Park to begin the first steps in healing for grieving families, all who have lost loved ones from gun violence in the city.

About 80 people, the families of at least 10 murder victims, gathered on Mayville Road to remember and honor loved ones lost to gun violence and other tragedies.

Sharri Thomas and her husband Anthony Thomas went to Mayor Annette Blackwell and asked the city to donate a portion of the park, saying they were devastated after two young men, Zachary Cutner and Ryan Tyler were killed near their home.

“My husband and I, our lives were forever changed on May 8, 2021, when at 1:15 on a Saturday afternoon gunshots rang out in front of our home,” Sharri said. “We ran outside and found two young men who had been shot to death in a car by a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. When I went out there it was like I had lost my own child.”

Zachary Cutner’s mother, Lisa, cried as she thanked the couple for being there for her son.

“One of the things that bothered me so much when my son was murdered was that he was alone on a street and nobody cared,” she said. “But when I found out that the Thomas’ had come out and he was taking his last breaths, there was somebody there that cared, and that has meant the world to me.”

Michael Anderson’s son, 14-year-old Sha’Shawn Anderson was shot in the back and killed by two children who were younger than Sha’Shawn.

A 12-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested in the case, and four others questioned.

Anderson says the suspects threw away their own lives when they took his son from him. He says the peace garden will help the healing.

“It’s going to help a lot of families grieve and come together,” he said. “Because when me and my fiance walked around the table we did not know that many kids, babies, had lost their lives.”

Sharra Wimberly’s son, Deandre Rhone, who was lovingly known as Dre’, survived his injuries for seven days and then was taken off of life support.

He left behind a pregnant wife and now two young daughters, the youngest daughter Maya, he never had a chance to meet, “He died on Nov. 7 but was shot on Oct. 30 at the Uncut Lounge.

He was just outside with his friends, and the person who shot him came up to Dre Rhone, they shot him while he was standing outside talking.”

Each family as a part of the peace garden dedication heard the names of their loved ones and received a plaque with the victim’s name and a poem of remembrance.

White doves were then released in each murder victim’s name, a symbol to provide hope to families when all is lost.

“Our families might have died in tragedy,” Sharri Thomas told the families. “But we want to remember them in peace.”

