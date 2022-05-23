Mentor superintendent search narrowed down to 3 candidates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for a new Mentor Schools superintendent is down to three final candidates, according to the Mentor Board of Education.

The three final candidates are Dr. Michael Hanlon of Chardon Local Schools, Superintendent Craig Heath of Delaware City Schools and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Dave Toth of Crestwood Local Schools.

The board said it will conduct final interviews within the next two weeks.

“The three finalists have each demonstrated extremely strong leadership skills throughout their careers and are clearly very dedicated educators who have a strong passion to drive student and staff success,” said Board President Mary Bryner. “The board is confident we are on track to find the right person to lead Mentor Schools and continue the important work of providing a safe learning environment where students can grow academically, socially and emotionally, in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.