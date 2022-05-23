2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mentor superintendent search narrowed down to 3 candidates

Mentor should have a new superintendent soon.
The Mentor Public Schools system should have a new superintendent soon.
The Mentor Public Schools system should have a new superintendent soon.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for a new Mentor Schools superintendent is down to three final candidates, according to the Mentor Board of Education.

The three final candidates are Dr. Michael Hanlon of Chardon Local Schools, Superintendent Craig Heath of Delaware City Schools and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Dave Toth of Crestwood Local Schools.

The board said it will conduct final interviews within the next two weeks.

“The three finalists have each demonstrated extremely strong leadership skills throughout their careers and are clearly very dedicated educators who have a strong passion to drive student and staff success,” said Board President Mary Bryner. “The board is confident we are on track to find the right person to lead Mentor Schools and continue the important work of providing a safe learning environment where students can grow academically, socially and emotionally, in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Gov. DeWine visits Cleveland Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center
(Source: WOIO)
Cargo ship stuck in Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor
14-year-old girl fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
14-year-old girl fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at Union-Miles business for 2nd time in 2 years
Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at Union-Miles business for 2nd time in 2 years