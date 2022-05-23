2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A cool start to the week

19 First Alert
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler than normal pattern continues today. High pressure is centered over northern Michigan. We have a northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Plenty of cloud cover on satellite over Ohio. High temperatures today only around 60 near the lakeshore. You’ll be in the 60s outside of the lake breeze zone. We go partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s overnight. We will see more sun tomorrow and not as cool. Look for increasing clouds Wednesday as the next system ejects out into the central part of the country. Moderating temperatures as we sneak back up in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

