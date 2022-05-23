2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine for FDA approval for children five and younger

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer has announced their plan to submit its COVID-19 vaccine findings to the FDA, with the hope of providing the vaccine to children five and younger.

According to the Associated Press, “Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday, another step toward shots for the littlest kids possibly beginning in early summer.”

The announcement comes weeks after Moderna announced their plans for FDA approval on a vaccine for the same age group. The FDA will be looking at that on June 15th, with Pfizer coming days later.

The 18 million children in the five and under age group are the only group in the U.S. not yet qualified for the vaccine.

Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals said that Pfizer is indicating the vaccine was 80% effective, however official data was not released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Murph and Zodiac head to Buffalo to lend their support to those grieving after last weekend's...
Northeast Ohio canines head to Buffalo to help in aftermath of racist mass shooting
Home COVID-19 test
Ohio health department director holds 1st COVID-19 briefing in over a month
Urologists analyze stewardship of opioid and antibiotic prescribing.
Lorain County officials send warning amid spike in opioid cases
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Summit County horse euthanized after testing positive for incurable virus