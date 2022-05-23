Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine for FDA approval for children five and younger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer has announced their plan to submit its COVID-19 vaccine findings to the FDA, with the hope of providing the vaccine to children five and younger.

According to the Associated Press, “Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday, another step toward shots for the littlest kids possibly beginning in early summer.”

The announcement comes weeks after Moderna announced their plans for FDA approval on a vaccine for the same age group. The FDA will be looking at that on June 15th, with Pfizer coming days later.

The 18 million children in the five and under age group are the only group in the U.S. not yet qualified for the vaccine.

Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals said that Pfizer is indicating the vaccine was 80% effective, however official data was not released.

