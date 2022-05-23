2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for capture of Euclid murder suspect

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the capture of a Euclid murder suspect.

Leroy Billips, 18, is wanted by the Euclid Police Department for the homicide of 13-year-old Maurco Toler.

Leroy Billips
Leroy Billips(Source: Euclid Police Dept.)

Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue.

Euclid police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.

Maurco Toler
Maurco Toler(Source: Facebook)

In January, U.S. Marshals arrested Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland.

Jackson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm.

Duane Tra’Ron Jackson
Duane Tra’Ron Jackson(Source: Euclid Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

You can submit tips to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-492-6833 or clicking here.

