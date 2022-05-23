Several people shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after several victims were shot on the city’s East side Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

At least two of the victims are women and were located at the sceme.

EMS will be transporting them to a local hospital.

Several other male victims were driven to a local hospital.

Cleveland police said there is no description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

