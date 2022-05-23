2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.(Alyssa Castanuela)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado said she was attacked by her boyfriend’s ex while she was dropping her kids off at school.

“I don’t even know how to describe the situation,” Alyssa Castanuela told 11 News. “Like, I literally was just trying to take my kids to school, and we were saying good morning to a friend, and I almost died.”

According to police, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Shianne Silva, was standing at the driver’s side door of Castanuela’s vehicle.

“The two exchanged greetings, but Shianne told Alyssa that she was not to be around her child,” an excerpt from the affidavit reads.

Castanuela said she responded that this was up to the daughter’s father, the affidavit continues, enraging Silva, who allegedly lunged at her through the car window.

“I just remember seeing her stabbing me and just hearing my kids crying and crying,” Castanuela said, adding that her two small boys saw everything.

A neighbor tried to intervene but was threatened, too.

Police say Silva sped off, leaving Castanuela bleeding profusely from her neck. Her jugular vein was nicked during the attack and was threatening her breathing, according to the affidavit.

Castanuela was taken to Rio Grande Hospital, where she was later airlifted to Colorado Springs.

“She went through my carotid artery. I was only a couple millimeters away from losing my life,” Castanuela said.

When law enforcement caught up with Silva, she confirmed hitting Castanuela but claimed not to know she was holding her keys while doing so. Silva said she didn’t mean to stab Castanuela, according to the arrest papers.

Silva is now facing first-degree assault charges for “causing seriously bodily injury with the grave risk of death.”

“To do it in broad daylight, you know, it’s just scary,” Castanuela said. “[My sons] are pretty traumatized. They just cry.”

Copyright KKTV via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Gov. DeWine visits Cleveland Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder