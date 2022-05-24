17-year-old missing from Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 17-year-old Elexis White, previously known as Elexis Lajiness, went missing from Atwater on May 6, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s office.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office believes that White is being aided by a person or person(s) that are unknown at this time.

MISSING CHILD - PLEASE SHARE Elexis White, age 17, previously known as Elexis Lajiness, went missing from Atwater, OH on... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Friday, May 20, 2022

At the time of her disappearance, White had blue hair, but the Sheriff’s offices said that she may have since altered her appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330)296-5100 ext. 9.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.