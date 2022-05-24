2 children die in Akron house fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a house fire Monday evening.

Akron firefighters responded to the home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue just before 7 p.m..

Akron Fire Captain Sierjie Lash said when firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the second floor windows of a two-story residential home.

Both children were found unresponsive inside the home and rushed to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron where they were pronounced deceased, said Captain Lash.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Fatumata Jabateh, 8, and Abou Jabateh, 10.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:37 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is now helping the other displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.