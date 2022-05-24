2 dead after house fire in Summit County

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead after a fire was engulfed in flames, according to Capt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

The fire started at 6:54 p.m. on May 23 at a house in the 1200 block of 7th Ave., according to a press release.

Fire crews saw smoke coming out of the house after arriving at the scene, Capt. Lash said.

The fire was under control at 7:37 p.m., the release said.

Two people were taken out of the house and transported to the local hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Officials said both people died at the hospital.

The bodies are under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, the release said.

Officials said the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

