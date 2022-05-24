2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 dead in shooting at Texas elementary school

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
UVALDE, Texas (WOIO) - Authorities have confirmed two people have died in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The shooting happened Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

The AP is reporting 13 children went by ambulance to Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

2:47PM UPDATE: UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to San...

Posted by Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The Uvalde Police Department says the shooter is in custody.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

