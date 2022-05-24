31-year-old woman flown to hospital after fall at Whipp’s Ledges in Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks confirmed a 31-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after falling at Whipp’s Ledges.

The rescue happened shortly before 7 p.m. on May 23, according to the Metroparks.

She was flown to University Hospitals, the Metroparks stated, but her condition is unknown.

The Metroparks said the incident is currently under investigation.

Whipp’s Ledges is located in the Hinckley Reservation of Hinckley Township in Medina County.

