31-year-old woman flown to hospital after fall at Whipp’s Ledges in Cleveland Metroparks

Whipp's Ledges in the Hinckley Reservation
Whipp's Ledges in the Hinckley Reservation(Michael K. Dakota)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks confirmed a 31-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after falling at Whipp’s Ledges.

The rescue happened shortly before 7 p.m. on May 23, according to the Metroparks.

She was flown to University Hospitals, the Metroparks stated, but her condition is unknown.

The Metroparks said the incident is currently under investigation.

Whipp’s Ledges is located in the Hinckley Reservation of Hinckley Township in Medina County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

