32-year-old Akron man dies in shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

Akron police were called out to a home in the 1000 block of Cole Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Derrick Fischer in the basement suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no arrests.

