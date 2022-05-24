2 Strong 4 Bullies
36-year-old Canton motorcyclist dies in wrong-way accident

A Canton motorcyclist involved in an accident was not wearing a helmet, police said.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday in an accident with a car, according to the Canton Police Department.

The victim, Rico Marshall, was ejected from the motorcycle, and police said he was not wearing a helmet.

According to police, Marshall was hit by a Toyota Corolla while heading northbound in the southbound lane in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue NW at about 11 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was also taken to the hospital, but police said they were treated and released.

Police said at this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved in regards to the motorcyclist.

