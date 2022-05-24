4th suspect arrested in Canton murder case

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fourth man was arrested in connection to the murder of a man found on the side of the road in Canton, according to U.S. Marshals.

The arrest occurred in the 2000 block of Silent Court NW in Canton during the evening of May 24, according to a press release.

Police found Andrew Williams, 28, looking out of a window when they arrived to the house, the release said.

Williams barricaded himself inside the house, but eventually gave himself up, police said.

Jeremy Morlock, 43, Clayton Smart, 24, and Mary Ann Soliday, 34, were all previously arrested in connection to the death of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy, as well as for holding a person hostage.

The were also charged with one count each of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault in connection with the person held hostage.

Morlock was charged with one count of aggravated murder, while Smart and Soliday were individually charged with one count of complicity to commit aggravated murder, sheriffs confirmed.

Police said Williams was also charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder.

