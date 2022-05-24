2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos vía AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard has rested her case in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.

Heard’s lawyers had initially suggested they would call Depp, but they ultimately opted against it when they rested their case Tuesday morning.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed even though the article never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship.

Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Actress Amber Heard describes alleged abuse by ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Source: CNN/POOL VIA COURT TV/GETTY IMAGES/GK FILMS/EVIDENCE PHOTOS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

