Brunswick Police: ‘notable increase’ in animal abuse and neglect, especially of canines

Brunswick Police: ‘notable increase’ in animal abuse and neglect, especially of canines(Brunswick Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed there has been a “notable increase in recent animal abuse and neglect cases, especially involving canines.”

The message also came with a warning to the public that you could face felony charges for the abuse or neglect of an animal.

Criminal charges for the owners accused of severely neglecting a 6-year-old pit bull named June are pending in an investigation by Animal Control and Brunswick Police, BPD stated.

Brunswick Police shared this photo of June’s emaciated condition:

WARNING: NEXT PHOTO IN THIS SLIDESHOW MAY BE DISTURBING

BPD said June is progressing in her treatments and hopes to be adopted once she has recovered.

If you know of an animal that is neglected or abused, call the Brunswick Animal Control Officer at 330-225-9111 or email Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums at mkellums@brunswick.oh.us.

