Canton council approves stricter summer curfew for anyone under 18

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Council members from the city of Canton voted to amend the curfew as the summer months approach.

The Canton mayor’s office said council members approved an ordinance during Monday’s meeting that amends the citywide curfew to between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week, for anyone under the age of 18 years old out alone.

The ordinance states:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the City of Canton between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Sunday night through Saturday night, provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:…”

Changes take effect on June 22.

The current curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night, and from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night through Saturday night.

“Safety is our top priority.” director of public safety Andrea Perry said in a city press release. “We fully understand the need for children to enjoy their summer. With COVID, the last couple of years have been tough on everyone. However, officers have a duty to enforce the curfew. This is not a punitive measure. Parents along with the their children will be held accountable if found in violation.”

