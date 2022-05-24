2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton council approves stricter summer curfew for anyone under 18

File - Park basketball court
File - Park basketball court(Mia Monet)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Council members from the city of Canton voted to amend the curfew as the summer months approach.

The Canton mayor’s office said council members approved an ordinance during Monday’s meeting that amends the citywide curfew to between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week, for anyone under the age of 18 years old out alone.

The ordinance states:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the City of Canton between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Sunday night through Saturday night, provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:…”

Changes take effect on June 22.

The current curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night, and from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night through Saturday night.

“Safety is our top priority.” director of public safety Andrea Perry said in a city press release. “We fully understand the need for children to enjoy their summer. With COVID, the last couple of years have been tough on everyone. However, officers have a duty to enforce the curfew. This is not a punitive measure. Parents along with the their children will be held accountable if found in violation.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

2 children die in Akron house fire
This is the silver vehicle police are looking for.
Taco Bell staff meeting breaks out in fight, assault investigation underway
A Canton motorcyclist involved in an accident was not wearing a helmet, police said.
36-year-old Canton motorcyclist dies in wrong-way accident
19 News
Lake Erie cargo ship afloat again after running aground near Fairport Harbor