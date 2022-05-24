Cleveland City Council passes law to increase fines on off-road vehicles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation on May 23, cracking down on off-road vehicles by increasing fines within the city, according to Chief of Communications Joan Mazzolini.

The newly-passed legislation, sponsored by Councilman Mike Polensek and Council President Blaine A. Griffin, will increase fines up to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a repeat offense, according to a press release.

Fines previously were $50 and $100 for first and repeat offenses, respectively, the release said.

The legislation also addressed the issue of people blocking intersections for purposes of “trick riding”, the release said, adding the legislation will outlaw performing stunts such as donuts throughout the city streets.

The legislative action comes after the Cleveland Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol’s joint initiative resulted in 15 felony arrests, 30 citations and 15 confiscated vehicles during a law enforcement sting on May 21.

The initiative was created by the City of Cleveland and state law enforcement agencies to develop and put strategies into place after increases in off-road vehicles being used on city streets, according to a press release.

The Bureau of Traffic, the Aviation Unit, the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, the Gang Impact Unit, and the Real Time Crime Center were involved in the operation, the press release said.

Two firearms were also recovered during the sting, officials confirmed.

Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee previously met May 11 and said the problem is a top priority.

“They are just overtaking intersections and causing chaos from one end of the city to the other,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “At some point, somebody’s gonna get killed. I was riding down the towpath in Tremont and I was overtaken by 3 dirt bikes and an ATV doing wheelies down a bike path,” he said.

The Safety Committee will present an ordinance to City Council next month aimed to stop ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders from taking over city streets.

“The City remains committed to ensuring that law enforcement has the resources necessary to continue to enforce laws and ensure safety on our streets and within our neighborhoods,” the statement said.

City Councilmember Michael Polensek previously said he is “glad” to see police starting to take action.

“I hope this is just the beginning of real and meaningful traffic enforcement in our neighborhoods across the city,” he said.

