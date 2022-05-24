Crash closed several lanes on I-480 west at the Valley View Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash on the westbound I-480 Valley View Bridge.

The crash, which was first reported after 7 a.m., caused a temporary closure of all westbound lanes.

Delays extended for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the westbound lanes.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there are any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.