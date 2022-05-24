2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash closed several lanes on I-480 west at the Valley View Bridge

Crash on Valley View Bridge
Crash on Valley View Bridge(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash on the westbound I-480 Valley View Bridge.

The crash, which was first reported after 7 a.m., caused a temporary closure of all westbound lanes.

Delays extended for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the westbound lanes.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there are any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story.

