CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force confirmed a lone bank robbery suspect targeted First Federal Bank on Monday, and investigators need help identifying him.

The robbery happened at approximately 3:54 p.m. on May 23 at 6610 Detroit Road, according to Cleveland FBI.

The FBI said the suspect approached the victim teller and made verbal demands and threats.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money before he ran off and head westbound on Detroit Avenue, then northbound on West 67th Street, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described by the FBI as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5′10″ to 6′ tall, 190 to 200 pounds, with short sandy brown hair, a thin unkept beard, and wore a white T-shirt with a blue hooded jacket.

The FBI said he left his jacket when he took off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cleveland FBI:

First Federal Bank robbery suspect wanted by Cleveland FBI (Cleveland FBI)

Call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.