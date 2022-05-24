2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake Erie cargo ship afloat again after running aground near Fairport Harbor

Cargo ship stuck
Cargo ship stuck((Source: WOIO))
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials announced early Tuesday morning that the freighter that became stuck in Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor over the weekend is floating again.

According to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard, the American Courage was able to move again on its own and was heading back towards Fairport Harbor.

The ship, which initially originated from Marblehead, ran aground on Sunday in Lake Erie at the mouth of the Grand River.

Several tug boats and a nearby ship were brought in to help move the ship and offload cargo to make it lighter.

