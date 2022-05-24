Lyndhurst to continue ban on fireworks

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst City Council members decided that it is in the best interest of the city to continue to ban the discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks, said the Lyndhurst Chief of Police, Patrick Rhode.

Under House Bill 172, recently enacted by the Ohio General Assembly, individuals are allowed to discharge, ignite or explode consumer-grade fireworks on private property on certain days throughout the year.

However, according to the Lyndhurst Police Department, the bill, signed by Governor DeWine and going into effect July 1, contains a provision allowing for municipalities to opt-out of the bill.

Chief Rhode said with this provision, the discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks will continue to be banned within the City of Lyndhurst.

“We have an obligation to protect our residents and visitors from irresponsible fireworks handling and discharge,” Chief Rhode said. “Maintaining the existing legislation surrounding fireworks still allows the police department to respond appropriately and enforce problem situations as necessary.”

