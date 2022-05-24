2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 35 felony charges, 21 felony arrests made in Portage County drug bust

Portage County Sheriff's Office
Portage County Sheriff's Office(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 35 felony charges were made along with 21 arrests during a drug bust in Portage County, according to Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski.

The sting came from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit (PCSODVCU)’s joint operation with the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit, Portage County K-9 unit, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to a press release.

The sting, conducted in the northern part of the county, also included 1 felony warrant, the press release said.

PORTAGE COUNTY DRUG INTERDICTION OPERATION The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit (PCSODVCU),...

Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Monday, May 23, 2022

According to the press release, officers seized eight different types of drugs through the sting:

  • 687 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
  • 116 units of LSD, commonly known as acid
  • 23 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy
  • 12 grams of methamphetamine
  • 12 grams of promethazine, a type of antihistamine
  • 3 grams of cocaine
  • 777 grams of THC-related items, typically found in cannabinoids
  • 8 prescribed pill tablets

Officers also seized $5,374 in cash and a loaded firearm, the press release said.

The traffic stop where officers found the firearm and drugs will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio, the press release said.

The defendant found with the firearm is currently on bond through the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on an indictment of rape, the press release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released

