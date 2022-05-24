New task force helps prevent ‘imminent shooting’ at Garfield Heights liquor establishment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly-formed unit helped round up several suspects who were illegally carrying a gun and even assisted in preventing a shooting at a Garfield Height liquor store, according to police.

The Garfield Heights Police Department’s four-officer Targeted Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with the Ohio Investigative Unit, conducted an operation over the weekend that resulted in identifying six people linked to multiple firearms, drugs, and alcohol violations.

Police said the group also helped prevent an “imminent shooting” at one of the city’s liquor establishments.

According to police, the unit’s focus is crime prevention and reduction throughout the city.

“Our department has dedicated this four-officer unit for crime prevention and the reduction of violent crime in our city. They will proactively be addressing crime via statistical analysis of current trends. Their operations will always be varying in terms of times, locations, tactics, and techniques,” Garfield Heights police shared on Facebook.

