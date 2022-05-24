Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend; threat of storms Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air mass still in place today. Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds in the afternoon. Northeast wind direction continues so there will be a lake breeze. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The cooler stuff downwind of the lake. Warming tomorrow as we will be around 80 degrees in the afternoon. A system will be located west of Ohio. There is a risk of some light showers later tomorrow afternoon. The warmest day in the short term will be Thursday. Temperatures rise into the 80s. A strong south wind sets up and the humidity increases as well. Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon. Some of these could be strong and contain heavy rain. The team is monitoring this threat.

