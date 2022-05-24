2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officials share ‘progress’ on Cleveland’s pothole program, other city services

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland officials will hold a briefing regarding plans for various services, including the residential pothole repair program, the illegal dumping task force, and other city projects.

Remarks from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, chief operating officer Bonnie Teeuwen, and public works director Frank Williams are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon from a neighborhood on the city’s East side.

The city’s park maintenance programs and more basic services will also be highlighted.

This story will be updated.

