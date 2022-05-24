Reward offered for woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage ‘under suspicious circumstances’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that could lead to the location of a woman who was last seen at a downtown Cleveland parking garage.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. named the missing person as Anastasia Hamilton and said she was reportedly last seen “under suspicious circumstances” on May 21 after 10 p.m. in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

The 25-year-old woman is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc.)

Anyone with information about Hamilton’s location is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. at 216-252-7463.

