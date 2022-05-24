2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage ‘under suspicious circumstances’

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that could lead to the location of a woman who was last seen at a downtown Cleveland parking garage.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. named the missing person as Anastasia Hamilton and said she was reportedly last seen “under suspicious circumstances” on May 21 after 10 p.m. in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

The 25-year-old woman is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton

Anyone with information about Hamilton’s location is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. at 216-252-7463.

