Driver who fired shots at Parma police during pursuit last summer sentenced

Dennis Dranse (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man convicted of fleeing from Parma police last summer and firing multiple shots at officers will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began in July 2021, when Parma Police attempted to pull over Dennis Dranse for driving with no license plates.

Dranse refused to stop and the chase went all the way into Lake County.

A Madison Township officer was injured deploying a spike strip to stop Dranse’s vehicle at the end of the pursuit.

In April 2022, Dranse was convicted of the below charges:

• Two counts of attempted aggravated murder

• Two counts of felonious assault

• Two counts of failure to comply

• One count of tampering with evidence

• One count of cischarge of firearm on or near prohibited premises

• One count of having weapons under disability

• One count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

• One count of obstructing official business

Parma police said they did not return fire during the chase.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

