Summit County Sheriffs: Man charged with felonious assault on the run after causing crash on SR-224

COVENTRY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriffs have asked for the community’s help to find a man who was previously charged with felonious third-degree assault.

The original incident happened at 9:30 a.m. on May 22 after the man assaulted the driver of a car he was riding in on SR-224 at the I-77 entrance ramp in Coventry, according to a news release.

An argument ensued while the man was riding with a 31-year-old woman, which led to the man threatening the driver, the news release said.

Adam Richardson, 34, then threatened the woman saying he would “kill us both,” before grabbing the steering wheel and causing the car to hit a concrete barrier, the release said.

Richardson fled the area before officers arrived to process the crash scene, the release said.

Police charged Richardson with one third-degree felonious assault charge and one second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging charge, the release said.

Police said Richardson was treated and released by EMS, and has not been seen since.

Richardson also has an outstanding felony warrant out of Akron for fourth-degree burglary for an unrelated incident, police said.

Anyone with any information on Adam Richardson’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 643-2181

