2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UPS worker pleads not guilty to shooting 2 people, killing 1 at Elyria apartment building

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS worker accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at the Colonnade Elyria apartments Monday afternoon pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Chi’Sean Oglesby is charged with two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Elyria police said Oglesby, 21, of Elyria, shot both victims around 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Washington Avenue.

A 22-year-old man died at the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center and Elyria police said she remains in serious condition.

Police have not yet released the victim’s names.

Elyria Police Lt. Bill Lantz said Oglesby was taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road in East Cleveland.

Chi Oglesby
Chi Oglesby (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Oglesby is now being held on a $1,100,000 bond at the Lorain County Jail.

Elyria police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 440-326-1213.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

19 News
Lake Erie cargo ship afloat again after running aground near Fairport Harbor
Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Reward offered for woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage under ‘suspicious circumstances’
32-year-old Akron man dies in shooting
2 children die in Akron house fire