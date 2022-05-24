UPS worker pleads not guilty to shooting 2 people, killing 1 at Elyria apartment building

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS worker accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at the Colonnade Elyria apartments Monday afternoon pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Chi’Sean Oglesby is charged with two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Elyria police said Oglesby, 21, of Elyria, shot both victims around 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Washington Avenue.

A 22-year-old man died at the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center and Elyria police said she remains in serious condition.

Police have not yet released the victim’s names.

Elyria Police Lt. Bill Lantz said Oglesby was taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road in East Cleveland.

Chi Oglesby (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Oglesby is now being held on a $1,100,000 bond at the Lorain County Jail.

Elyria police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 440-326-1213.

