Want some good news? Here’s the 19 News summer forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold and snowy winter pounded Northeast Ohio. The spring provided little relief as we dealt with rainy and cool conditions that kept us from getting outside and getting a kick start to our favorite activities so excuse us all if we are expecting a big summer payoff.

We need the summer winds of June, July, and August to be very kind and provide the weather we need to do everything we have on a long list of plans.

And we may get that favorable weather.

19 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said, in looking at global weather patterns that help in developing difficult long-range forecasts, that we remain in a La Nina pattern, and that’s good news for our summer forecast.

“That means warmer than average temperatures really across much of the country,” he said, “And for us here in northern Ohio, warmer than average temperatures, when you track everything, June, July, and August will be warmer than average.”

Warm is great, but nobody is ready for scorching hot, and we had some of that last summer.

Ten days of 90-degree weather is normal, and last summer, we only had seven such days, but Jason reminded us that we had 41 days of 85 degrees or more.

That’s a lot of heat.

“Our prediction is 12 to 18 90-degree days this summer, and that is warmer than average,” he said.

All that heat may fire up the atmosphere and bring some thunderstorms, and we will see some of that, as we always do in the summer.

But 19 News Meteorologist Samantha Roberts is not expecting a particularly rainy summer.

“We expect typical precipitation amounts for that time of season, and we’re not expecting above-average or below-average rainfall. We believe we will be right around normal for the summer,” she said.

So nice and warm, a bit hotter than we are used to, but we are not expecting any large rain amounts, and Samantha added she does not see any drought conditions in our future.

It appears we have the stage set for a great summer of weather, and that will be well received at local businesses that rely on the weather to generate revenue.

Grantwood Golf Course in Solon is counting a big summer after the course opened ten days later than they expected due to the cold and rainy spring.

The weather, according to Rich Parker, the Director of Recreation in the city has a direct effect on the revenue generated at the course.

“The better the weather, the longer they’ll stick around, they’ll play 18, they’ll enjoy a drink, they’ll have something to eat,” Parker said.

The better the weather is this summer, the better for everyone.

