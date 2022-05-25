15-year-old shot and killed in Akron

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old male was shot and killed in Akron Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Biruta Street around 5:35 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers gave first aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The 15-year-old later died as the result of his injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

Police said detectives learned of an altercation outside the residence involving at least two other people. The situation quickly escalated and resulted in the victim being shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

