3 construction workers injured in Medina County

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver struck two construction vehicles and three construction workers early Wednesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said the accident happened around 7:25 a.m. on State Route 18 westbound between State Route 94 and State Road in Granger Township.

The workers were standing outside the vehicles when they were struck.

Sgt. Santiago said all three workers were transported from the scene. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

