Akron police search for suspect in murder of 15-year-old boy

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Akron boy was found murdered on a front porch Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Jerry Davis was shot around 5:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Biruta Street in Akron.

When Akron officers arrived at the home, they said Davis was located on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers administered first aid until EMS transported Davis to Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Akron.

Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:43 p.m.

Detectives said there was a fight outside the residence involving at least two people before Davis was shot.

Detectives added they do have a person of interest, but no arrests. No details on the person of interest have been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

