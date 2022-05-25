‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a 17-year-old murder suspect is on the loose after he escaped from Ohio Department of Youth Services custody on May 24.

OSHP identified the juvenile as Malakhi Young, who is 5′9″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing beige pants, a navy polo shirt, and black shoes, OSHP described.

Young has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was in DYS custody on unrelated charges, OHSP stated.

He was being supervised when he escaped in Shaker Heights, where he was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard, according to OSHP.

OHSP warned Young is considered armed and dangerous.

Immediately call 911 or the Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677 if you see Young.

Authorities warn the community to not try to make contact with him.

OHSP said it is partnering with multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies to find Young.

