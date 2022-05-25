‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect taken into custody hours after escaping in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old murder suspect was on the loose for hours after he escaped from Ohio Department of Youth Services custody on May 24, The Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Malakhi Young was taken into custody last night around 11:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Astor Avenue in Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation.

Young has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was in DYS custody on unrelated charges, OHSP stated.

He was being supervised when he escaped in Shaker Heights, where he was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard, according to OSHP.

OHSP warned Young is considered armed and dangerous.

People were urged to immediately call 911 or the Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677 if they saw him.

The community should not try to make contact with him, OSHP warned.

OHSP partnered with multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies to find Young.

