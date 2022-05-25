2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect taken into custody hours after escaping in Shaker Heights

Malakhi Young escaped custody May 24. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Malakhi Young escaped custody May 24. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old murder suspect was on the loose for hours after he escaped from Ohio Department of Youth Services custody on May 24, The Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Malakhi Young was taken into custody last night around 11:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Astor Avenue in Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation.

Young has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was in DYS custody on unrelated charges, OHSP stated.

He was being supervised when he escaped in Shaker Heights, where he was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard, according to OSHP.

OHSP warned Young is considered armed and dangerous.

People were urged to immediately call 911 or the Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677 if they saw him.

The community should not try to make contact with him, OSHP warned.

OHSP partnered with multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies to find Young.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
Crime Stoppers relies on help from the streets as Cleveland violence climbs
Maurco Toler (Source: Facebook)
2nd suspect in drive-by murder of 13-year-old Euclid boy arrested by US Marshals
African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
CW43 Focus: African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
Shontell Rose was shot to death in an apartment at the corner of Madison and Elmwood avenues in...
Suspect sentenced in connection to 2021 Lakewood homicide