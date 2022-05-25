Baby formula exchange helps mothers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the baby formula shortage in the United States continues, reports of price gouging and scams have been on the rise. This has created an even more difficult market during a difficult time.

For those in the Cleveland area, that is what the Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange is looking to fix. Dr. Jessica Madden, Medical Director of Aeroflow Breastpumps and board-certified pediatrician, started the exchanges hoping to provide access for those struggling. Dr. Madden believes this shortage will extend until the end of the summer, showing the need for events like this.

The formula exchange is taking in formula donations and giving those to families in need. Donations can be made at the following places:

Neighborhood Family Practice Ann B. Reichman Community Health Center. 3545 Ridge Rd., Cleveland, OH, 44102

Barry Pediatrics. 843 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Unit 8, Bath, OH, 44333.

Mother Rising Women’s Studio. 137 Main St., Suite 2, Chardon, OH, 44024.

Primrose Newborn Care and Pediatrics. 31731 Lake Shore Blvd., Willowick, OH, 44095.

To sign up for a donation, or to help, visit the website here.

