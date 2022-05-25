2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Baby formula exchange helps mothers in Cleveland

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the baby formula shortage in the United States continues, reports of price gouging and scams have been on the rise. This has created an even more difficult market during a difficult time.

For those in the Cleveland area, that is what the Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange is looking to fix. Dr. Jessica Madden, Medical Director of Aeroflow Breastpumps and board-certified pediatrician, started the exchanges hoping to provide access for those struggling. Dr. Madden believes this shortage will extend until the end of the summer, showing the need for events like this.

The formula exchange is taking in formula donations and giving those to families in need. Donations can be made at the following places:

  • Neighborhood Family Practice Ann B. Reichman Community Health Center. 3545 Ridge Rd., Cleveland, OH, 44102
  • Barry Pediatrics. 843 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Unit 8, Bath, OH, 44333.
  • Mother Rising Women’s Studio. 137 Main St., Suite 2, Chardon, OH, 44024.
  • Primrose Newborn Care and Pediatrics. 31731 Lake Shore Blvd., Willowick, OH, 44095.

To sign up for a donation, or to help, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Body found on Cleveland’s East Side
Body found in house
Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)
Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of murdering Akron father and daughter
Beach water testing resuming this weekend
Syeda daily beach testing