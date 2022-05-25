2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body found on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s East side Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim was found around 4 p.m. at a home in the area of East 54th Street and Fleet Avenue.

This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Multiple Cleveland police officers are on the scene.

At this time, no other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

