Brook Park OVI checkpoint announced

The checkpoint, held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols, is funded by federal grant funds.
The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on West 130th Street in the city of Brook Park.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on West 130th Street in the city of Brook Park.

The checkpoint, held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to deter and intercept impaired drivers, is funded by federal grant funds according to the Brook Park Police.

If you plan to drink, designating a driver or making other travel arrangements, the Brook Park Police say, avoids the selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

