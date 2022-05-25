Brook Park OVI checkpoint announced

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on West 130th Street in the city of Brook Park.

The checkpoint, held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to deter and intercept impaired drivers, is funded by federal grant funds according to the Brook Park Police.

If you plan to drink, designating a driver or making other travel arrangements, the Brook Park Police say, avoids the selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

