Browns hold OTAs in Berea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns took the field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for OTA’s on Wednesday.

It was the first time media got to witness quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Browns uniform.

The #Browns OTAs are officially underway. First peek at Deshaun Watson in a Browns uniform pic.twitter.com/VVLknQCufr — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

The offense looked completely different with new additions like receiver Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant in the mix.

It’s a new era in Cleveland…Watson to Cooper connection #Browns pic.twitter.com/XIDczStKTv — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

OTA’s are voluntary, however, defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end David Njoku were some of the players not in attendance.

However, all eyes were on Watson whose athleticism shined throughout the drills of the day.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun: “Deshaun had another good day. Thought he was really sharp yesterday as well.” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

In post-practice, players and head coach Kevin Stefanski were made available to the media.

Multiple players like Anthony Walker and Nick Chubb detailed the true professionalism and leadership from Watson over the last few days.

Greg Newsome II on Deshaun Watson: “There’s just a different aura about him.” Added he’s a great leader and great person #Browns — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

The Browns will return to the practice field tomorrow for a closed practice to media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.