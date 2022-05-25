Browns hold OTAs in Berea
A new offense takes the field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns took the field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for OTA’s on Wednesday.
It was the first time media got to witness quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Browns uniform.
The offense looked completely different with new additions like receiver Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant in the mix.
OTA’s are voluntary, however, defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end David Njoku were some of the players not in attendance.
However, all eyes were on Watson whose athleticism shined throughout the drills of the day.
In post-practice, players and head coach Kevin Stefanski were made available to the media.
Multiple players like Anthony Walker and Nick Chubb detailed the true professionalism and leadership from Watson over the last few days.
The Browns will return to the practice field tomorrow for a closed practice to media.
