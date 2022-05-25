Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman took the life of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson.

In a Cleveland neighborhood, Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19.

His murder remains unsolved.

In Dark Side of the Land podcast, 19 News investigative reporter, Hannah Catlett brings us up-to-date on the investigation that took some twists and turns.

RELATED STORIES

Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side

Body camera video of Cleveland mayor’s grandson’s arrest released after 10 months of record requests

Police Report: Mayor’s grandson arrested with Glock, 85 bullets and marijuana

Lawyer for Mayor Jackson’s grandson says he had no part in recent murder

Cleveland mayor’s grandson named as ‘prime suspect’ in West Side murder case; police not planning to hand over investigation to another agency

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.