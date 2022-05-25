Eastlake police report uptick in incidents involving toy Orbeez guns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Eastlake shared a series of images to social media that show how Orbeez guns can closely resemble a real firearm, creating additional challenges for law enforcement and members of the public.

The department said investigators have received several reports recently for incidents involving Orbeez guns, which fire water-filled projectiles.

The toys have became popular in recent weeks as part of a nationwide trend that involves individuals sharing videos on social media of themselves shooting small beads from the high-powered water guns at random people, Wooster police previously described.

“When they are seen in public they cause understandable alarm which then brings about a police response. We strongly encourage parents to monitor their kids if they have these guns and to ensure they are used on private property with proper safeguards in place,” Eastlake police shared on Facebook.

Officials with the Eastlake Police Department said Orbeez guns should be carried in the trunk of the car and all markers should remain in place so it is not mistaken for a real firearm.

