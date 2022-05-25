2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake police report uptick in incidents involving toy Orbeez guns

Eastlake police show Orbeez gun
Eastlake police show Orbeez gun(Source: Eastlake police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Eastlake shared a series of images to social media that show how Orbeez guns can closely resemble a real firearm, creating additional challenges for law enforcement and members of the public.

The department said investigators have received several reports recently for incidents involving Orbeez guns, which fire water-filled projectiles.

The toys have became popular in recent weeks as part of a nationwide trend that involves individuals sharing videos on social media of themselves shooting small beads from the high-powered water guns at random people, Wooster police previously described.

“When they are seen in public they cause understandable alarm which then brings about a police response. We strongly encourage parents to monitor their kids if they have these guns and to ensure they are used on private property with proper safeguards in place,” Eastlake police shared on Facebook.

Officials with the Eastlake Police Department said Orbeez guns should be carried in the trunk of the car and all markers should remain in place so it is not mistaken for a real firearm.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Last Summer, Amanda Thadeus was almost in denial that her boyfriend could have caused her son’s...
Reality sets in for Cleveland mother after boyfriend pleads guilty in death of her son
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Ohio governor, lawmakers react to deadly mass shooting at Texas elementary school
Soledad O’Brien and Ashley Solis
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Gunman confronts driver in parked car, shoots as he tries to drive away, Lorain Police say
Gunman confronts driver in parked car, shoots as he tries to drive away, Lorain Police say